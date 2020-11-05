HAMEL - A two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 140 at Legion Drive, west of Hamel in Madison County at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, left Skyler L. Henson, 37, of Vandalia, operating a black 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, deceased.

The Madison County coroner pronounced Henson dead at the scene. James D. Reagan, Jr., 57, of Edwardsville, was driver of a blue 2019 Ford 150. Reagan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the fatal accident.

The is the preliminary ISP report on the fatal accident:

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 140 at Legion Drive, west of Hamel, Madison County

WHEN: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:17 PM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 2009 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Unit 2 – Blue 2019 Ford F150

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Skyler L. Henson, a 37 year old male from Vandalia, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner.

Unit 2 – James D. Reagan JR, a 57 year old male from Edwardsville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 140 at Legion Drive. Unit 2 was traveling westbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, unit 1 crossed the center line of the roadway and traveled into the path of unit 2. Unit 1 struck the front of unit 2. The driver of unit 1 was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) responded and is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



