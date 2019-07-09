ULLIN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of Brandon F. Bullock, a 43 year old male of Grantsburg, IL. On July 8, 2019 at approximately 6:00 P.M., the Illinois State Police and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rural Grantsburg, IL address for a death investigation. The owner of the residence, Henry W. Bullock, a 75 year old male, reported that his son, Brandon, had entered Henry’s residence and an altercation ensued causing the homeowner to shoot his son.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. This incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations – Ullin. No additional information regarding this investigation will be released at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

ISP Investigation Leads To 49-Year Sentence In Casino Queen Shooting
Mar 23, 2025
May 23, 2025, Registration Deadline: Collinsville Police Department Hosts Annual Youth Academy In July
Mar 29, 2025
ISP Probes Serious Incident On Fosterburg Road At Brighton Bunker Hill Road
Feb 20, 2025
Illinois State Police Seek Answers In Death Of 19-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Mar 10, 2025
Edwardsville Police Department Recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month With A Reminder For Motorists: Put The Phone Away
Mar 28, 2025

 