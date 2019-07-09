ULLIN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of Brandon F. Bullock, a 43 year old male of Grantsburg, IL. On July 8, 2019 at approximately 6:00 P.M., the Illinois State Police and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a rural Grantsburg, IL address for a death investigation. The owner of the residence, Henry W. Bullock, a 75 year old male, reported that his son, Brandon, had entered Henry’s residence and an altercation ensued causing the homeowner to shoot his son.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. This incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations – Ullin. No additional information regarding this investigation will be released at this time.

