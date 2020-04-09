EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police announced on Wednesday the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials have been contacted by the East Saint Louis Police Department to conduct a death investigation of a female body found floating in the creek near 79th at St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis.

East Saint Louis Police received the emergency call at 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, April 8, about the possible body in the water. Upon arrival, a female body was located in the water. ISP DCI is leading the investigation and an autopsy is pending.

Article continues after sponsor message

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the ISP at 618-571-4124 or STL Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.

More like this: