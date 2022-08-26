SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, today announced the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) change in command. Colonel Sean M. Cormier is retiring from ISP after more than 26 years of service. On September 1, 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Trame will be promoted to Colonel and will be the newly appointed DCI Deputy Director.

“Congratulations to Colonel Cormier on his many years of distinguished service to the people of Illinois and thank him for his dedication,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Colonel Cormier has been a true leader at ISP and his impact will live on through the officers he led under his command. As we celebrate our Centennial year at ISP, we welcome Lieutenant Colonel Trame into his new role as the Division of Criminal Investigation Deputy Director and look forward to his leadership as we enter our second century.”

Colonel Cormier began his career with ISP in 1995, as a member of Cadet Class 92. As a Trooper, he worked patrol in District 18, was a member of the Tactical Response Team (SWAT) and served in the Executive Protection Unit where he was promoted to Sergeant. He held several positions at the Training Academy from 2003 to 2009, including Physical Fitness Coordinator and Cadet Class Coordinator, and was promoted to Master Sergeant as the Assistant Bureau Chief, Bureau of Training. Colonel Cormier served as Chief of Staff in the Division of Forensic Services from 2009 to 2011, was promoted to Lieutenant, and returned to the Academy as Training Bureau Chief. He attended FBI National Academy Session 250, served as Commander of the Special Operations Command, then the Crime Scene Services Command where he was promoted to Captain. He was appointed to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Division of Administration in 2015 and appointed to the rank of Colonel in the Division of Forensic Services in 2018. On November 1, 2021, Colonel Cormier was appointed as Deputy Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation.

“I feel so fortunate to have had such a rewarding career at ISP and am proud to have been part of this outstanding agency,” said Colonel Cormier.

Lt. Colonel Trame began his career with ISP in 1997, as a member of Cadet Class 94. As a Trooper, he worked patrol in Districts 9 and 10 and was later assigned to Zone 4 Investigations. Lt. Colonel Trame returned to the Patrol in District 11 for several years. In 2014, he was promoted to Major where he oversaw all patrol and investigative operations in southern Illinois. In 2015, he was appointed Assistant Deputy Director of the Division of Operations. In 2019, Lt. Colonel Trame was appointed as Assistant Deputy Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation.

“It’s truly an honor to be appointed by Director Kelly to serve the men and women who make up the Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Lt. Colonel Trame. “I look forward to continuing our efforts to provide professional investigative services to our law enforcement partners in the service of the people of Illinois.”

This is the first change of command ceremony since Governor JB Pritzker reestablished DCI in 2019.

The history of criminal investigation within the ISP goes back over seven decades. In 1950, Governor Adlai E. Stevenson enacted an investigative arm of ISP dedicated to the suppression of gambling within the state. The unit grew and officers began working in plain clothes and conducting various criminal investigations, not only for ISP, but for local law enforcement as well, becoming the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

In 1977, Governor James R. Thompson reorganized ISP, known as the Department of Law Enforcement at that time, and combined the ISP Criminal Investigative Bureau with the Illinois Bureau of Investigation to create the Division of Criminal Investigation.

In 1993, Governor Jim Edgar combined the Division of State Troopers and the Division of Criminal Investigation into the Division of Operation, which existed until August 16, 2019, when Governor Pritzker reestablished DCI to support the delivery of professional and specialized criminal investigative service to the citizens of Illinois. This reestablishment incorporated many specialty units like Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Teams, Medicaid Fraud investigations, Air Operations, criminal intelligence, and gaming enforcement. DCI Special Agents investigate crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, crimes against children, public integrity crimes, gun crimes, human trafficking, and illegal drug trafficking.

ISP thanks Colonel Cormier for his years of service to the people of Illinois and his great leadership within ISP. ISP welcomes incoming DCI Deputy Director Colonel Trame and we look forward to his leadership as ISP moves into its next 100 years.

