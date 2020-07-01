GRANITE CITY - A pedestrian was hit by a car at 4:48 a.m. on Monday on Illinois Route 3 near St. Thomas Road in Granite City. The person struck by the car later died from injuries.

Illinois State Police and Granite City Police Department are investigating the accident. The Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit was called to probe the scene.

Granite City Police confirmed the incident on Wednesday afternoon. Granite City Police said the person was standing in the middle of the roadway when hit. The identity of the person struck has not been released. Granite City Police said ISP will release additional information in the investigation.

No other information was available at this time.

