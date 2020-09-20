RED BUD - The Illinois State Police Unit District 13 and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are all probing a fatal helicopter crash that occurred at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud. Red Bud is in Randolph County.

A male pilot was the lone occupant of the helicopter.

"Once ISP arrived it was determined the crash resulted in the death of the sole male occupant," ISP said in a news release. "The incident is being investigated by the ISP, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)."

ISP said no further information will be disseminated at this time.

