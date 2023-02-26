DUPO - The Illinois State Police announced Sunday afternoon that a police officer had been wounded and a second person was shot and reported deceased Sunday afternoon in Dupo. There was a standoff in a neighborhood just outside Dupo in the 400 block of McBride Avenue.

State Police reported the shooting occurred at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dupo Police Department, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police are at the scene.

State Police said the suspected shooter is believed to be barricaded in a residence in Dupo.

More to come.

More like this: