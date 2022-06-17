ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Requested After Death Of 4-Month-Old Pinckneyville Male Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PINCKNEYVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old male from Pinckneyville, IL. On Sunday, June 12, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department (PPD) to investigate reported serious injuries to the 4-month-old male. The male was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in Saint Louis, MO where he succumbed to his injures. An autopsy was performed on Friday, June 17, 2022 and results are pending. Article continues after sponsor message The ISP is being assisted by PPD and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office in this open and on-going investigation. No further information will be released at this time. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending