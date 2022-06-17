PINCKNEYVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old male from Pinckneyville, IL.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department (PPD) to investigate reported serious injuries to the 4-month-old male. The male was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in Saint Louis, MO where he succumbed to his injures. An autopsy was performed on Friday, June 17, 2022 and results are pending.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The ISP is being assisted by PPD and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office in this open and on-going investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

More like this:

Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
17-Year-Old Belleville Man Shot And Killed In East St. Louis Incident
Feb 10, 2025
Tragic Night In Freeburg: Pedestrian Struck And Killed
Jan 29, 2025
Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
ISP Launches April Alcohol Enforcement Patrols In Madison, St. Clair Counties
6 days ago

 