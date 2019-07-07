JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 18 troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Otterville Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, approximately .2 miles on North Shiloh Hollow Road in Jersey County, approximately two miles south of Otterville.

The deceased is Paul T. Barnett, 54, Madison.

The motorcycle involved was a red 1995 Harley Davidson.

This is the preliminary ISP report:

"At approximately 5:35 PM on July 6, 2019, on Otterville Road, approximately .2 miles North Shiloh Hollow Road in Jersey County, a red Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Otterville Road. The motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, left the roadway, and slid into a nearby field. The driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jersey County Coroner."

