LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Jersey County and Macoupin County during the month of March.

These OREP details allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle occupants (front seat and rear seat) to be buckled up! Seat belts are still one of the most effective safety devices, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year.

Half of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes are not properly restrained. The objective of the program is to increase occupant compliance through education, child safety seat inspections, and enforcement.

