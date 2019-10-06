LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police District 18, Commander Mark Gillock, announces patrol activity during the month of September. Troopers responded to 122 requests for service and/or assistance from the public. These calls included 37 motorist assists which are requests for service from motorists whose vehicles were disabled or in need of assistance on area highways.

In addition, Troopers handled 39 traffic crashes throughout the five counties of Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun. ISP D-18 handled a fatal crash with one fatality for the month of September.

District 18 officers completed 194 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections on commercial motor vehicles resulting in 13 vehicles/drivers being placed out of service for safety related violations.

Traffic enforcement activities resulted in 8 total alcohol related arrests which include 8 citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. In addition, 667 citations were issued and the FATAL FOUR violations break down as follows, 8-DUI, 329-Speeding, 35-Occupant Restraint, and 29-Distracted Driving. Troopers also made 72 criminal arrests throughout the month of September.

In September, District 18 personnel presented Safety Education Programs to various schools, business and civic organizations. Audiences were educated on topics covering; Alcohol Awareness, Seatbelt/Child Restraint Safety, Distracted Driving, Computer Crimes/Internet Safety, School Bullying, Rules of the Road and various other public safety topics.

The goals are simple, reduce fatalities and make Illinois roadways safer through education and enforcement. One driving fatality is one too many and Illinois State Police are committed to driving zero fatalities to a reality.

