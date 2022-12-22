COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 has advised motorists to “please stay home” Thursday afternoon and evening.

“The snow, wind, and bitter cold are headed our way creating hazardous roadways today and tomorrow,” ISP District 11 said. “If you must travel because of an emergency, please slow down, remain vigilant, and Don't Crowd the Plow.

“Don't assume that the plow operator can see you. Their field of vision is limited. You may see them, but they may not be able to see you.”

Some tips while driving around plow trucks:

Stay at least 200 feet from the plow truck to:

1. Ensure that the driver can see you at all times

2. Allow time for you to slow down or stop

3. Avoid obstructed views from blowing snow or material release

Plows travel slower than the speed limit, so use caution when approaching a snow plow. Never pass a snow plow on the right side.

