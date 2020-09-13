ISP District 11 Seeks Help In Identifying Vehicle From Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident on Friday Morning
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville seek help identifying the vehicle from the hit-and-run fatality traffic crash that took place at 8:47 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, on Interstate 64 eastbound, Milepost 5, in St. Clair County.
A 31-year-old male from St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene. Identity will be withheld until next of kin is notified.
This is the preliminary ISP Report:
WHAT: Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatality.
WHERE: Interstate 64 eastbound, Milepost 5, St Clair County.
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:47 A.M.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Unknown
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Unknown
PEDESTRIAN: A 31-year-old male from St Louis, MO – Pronounced
deceased by the St Clair County Coroner. (Identity
withheld pending next of kin notification).
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: At 8:47 a.m. on September 11, 2020, District 11 Troopers received a call of a deceased male in the center median of Interstate 64 at Milepost 5. A vehicle is believed to have struck the deceased and fled the scene. The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m.
The male was pronounced deceased by the St Clair County Coroner.
The investigation is still ongoing. If there is any information regarding this crash please contact Sgt. Riley at 618-301-6764. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
