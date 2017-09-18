EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to investigate an armed robbery aboard the Casino Queen in East St. Louis on Sunday.

An Illinois State Police official said late Monday afternoon the suspects in the case remain at-large. The State Police said preliminary investigation indicates that three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday.

During the robbery, gun shots were fired by the suspects. An unarmed security guard was struck as a result of the gun fire. The security guard is in stable condition at an area hospital. The suspects took an unknown amount of United States currency and are still at large, the ISP said. There are no reports of injuries to any patrons of the casino. ISP is conducting a thorough investigation and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP at (618) 346-3990. Callers can remain anonymous.

The State Police said at this incident remains under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

