ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County.
The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from Wood River, IL – Deceased
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Unit 2- Jeremy G. Packer, a 30-year-old male from Granite City, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford, a Public Information Officer for the Southern Region, confirmed the fatality Wednesday morning.
"The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene," ISP said. "The driver of Unit 2 was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Illinois Route 3 was shut down for the crash investigation and reopened at approximately 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. No further information is available at this time."
Maguire was operating a 2014 red Nissan Versa, and Packer was driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Veloster.
More like this: