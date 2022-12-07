MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County.

The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from Wood River, IL – Deceased

Unit 2- Jeremy G. Packer, a 30-year-old male from Granite City, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford, a Public Information Officer for the Southern Region, confirmed the fatality Wednesday morning.

"The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene," ISP said. "The driver of Unit 2 was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Illinois Route 3 was shut down for the crash investigation and reopened at approximately 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. No further information is available at this time."

Maguire was operating a 2014 red Nissan Versa, and Packer was driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Veloster.

