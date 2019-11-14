ISP Conducts Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco Countermeasure Enforcement
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 Commander Don Payton announces the results of two Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance details conducted at 73 establishments in Sangamon County within the last 30 days. The details were held in response to complaints and to determine businesses that may be selling electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco products to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The goal of the details was to enforce underage electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product sales to minors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, electronic cigarettes are unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults, and most contain nicotine. The brain continues to develop until about the age of 25. Adolescence nicotine use can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control and may also increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs. Effective July 1, 2019, persons must be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco products in Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The details were conducted by having a minor enter a business and request an electronic cigarette or tobacco product. If requested, the minor presented their underage driver’s license to the employee. The minors were directed to advise the employee of their true age if asked. Of the 73 businesses checked, six employees sold to minors. Below is a list of the six establishments who were found to have sold electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product to minors:
Date
Business Name / Address / City
10/28/19
Fas Mart (Marathon), 2900 S. Grand Avenue, Springfield
10/28/19
Fas Mart (Marathon), 1645 Wabash Avenue, Jerome
10/28/19
Rocket Stop, 2800 S. MacArthur Bolevard, Springfield
Article continues after sponsor message
10/28/19
Casey’s, 3001 Ridge Street, Springfield
11/05/19
Wal-Mart Super Center, 1100 Lejune Drive, Springfield
11/05/19
All Star Grocery, 806 E. Black Street, Springfield
The employees found to be in violation were notified and released pending a future court appearance. The ISP commends the following establishments and their employees who do not sell Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco products to minors.
Below is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 10/28/19 that did not sell to minors:
- Casey’s #3415 721 W. Stanford
- Ayerco (Phillips 66) 430 E. Stanford
- Walgreens 945 S. 6th
- Fas Mart (Marathon) 3801 6th
- Qik-N-EZ 1230 Toronto
- Five Star Liquors 1249 Toronto
- Circle K (Shell) 1201 Toronto
- Road Ranger 500 Toronto Rd
- Jiffi Stop (Shell) 3062 Stevenson
- Circle K 2901 Stevenson
- Circle K 2700 Stevenson
- Walgreens #01770 2625 Stevenson
- Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh
- Thornton’s 3001 Wabash
- Jiffi Stop (Shell) 1801 Wabash
- Shell (Supermart) 901 E. Cook
- Express Mart 600 N. 9th
- Thornton’s 2208 N. Peoria
- Qik-N-EZ 2800 N. Peoria
- Casey’s 3961 N. Peoria
- Freedom Gas 3975 N. Dirksen
- Murphy USA 2740 N. Dirksen
- BP Circle K 2201 N. Dirksen
- Shell 2121 N. Dirksen
- Marathon Circle K 2120 N. Dirksen
- Jiffistop 3300 Clearlake
- Circle K 3261 Clearlake
- Casey’s 3001 Clearlake
- Qik-N-EZ 430 N. Grand
- Express Food Mart #2 1151 N MacArthur
- Casey’s 1133 W. Jefferson
- Wine & Spirits West 1841 W. Jefferson
- Gas & Wash 1700 S. Jefferson
The following is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 11/05/19 that did not sell to minors:
- Moto Mart 610 S. Grand
- Walgreens #05137 1310 S. 5th
- Jiffi Stop (Shell) 436 S. Grand
- Food Mart (Marathon) 817 S. Dirksen
- AT & W Grocery 2191 Stevenson
- Thornton Oil 3005 S. 6th
- Discount Tobacco 1 1701 Wabash
- Qik-N- EZ 4401 W. Wabash
- Wal-Mart 3401 Freedom
- Mobil 1940 S. MacArthur
- Rocket Stop 2800 S. MacArthur
- Tobacco Direct 2205 Stevenson Drive
- DTI’s eCig City 2305 S. MacArthur
- Hometown Pantry 201 W. South Grand
- Rafeeq’s 100 W. Ash
- Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh
- Walgreens #02492 3216 E. Clear Lake
- Road Ranger 3752 Camp Butler
- Discount Tobacco 19 1726 E. Sangamon
- Wal-Mart 2670 N. Dirksen
- Tribble Vapors 2404 Denver
- Jamal’s Food &Liquor 2252 N. Grand
- Mobil 1801 N. Grand
- Tobacco Direct 2528 N. Grand
- Walgreens #03501 2140 N. Peoria
- Express Food Mart 600 N. 9th
- Walgreens #09145 1900 W. Jefferson
- Mobil 1901 W. Jefferson
- Jiffi Stop (Shell) 2770 W. Washington
- Walgreens #12427 2305 W. Monroe
- Qik-N- EZ 1995 W. Monroe
- Circle K (Marathon) 2641 W. Monroe
- Handy Pantry 120 W. Cook
- Upper Limits Midwest 1205 S. 2nd
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: