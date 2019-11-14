SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 Commander Don Payton announces the results of two Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance details conducted at 73 establishments in Sangamon County within the last 30 days. The details were held in response to complaints and to determine businesses that may be selling electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco products to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The goal of the details was to enforce underage electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product sales to minors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, electronic cigarettes are unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults, and most contain nicotine. The brain continues to develop until about the age of 25. Adolescence nicotine use can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control and may also increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs. Effective July 1, 2019, persons must be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco products in Illinois.

The details were conducted by having a minor enter a business and request an electronic cigarette or tobacco product. If requested, the minor presented their underage driver’s license to the employee. The minors were directed to advise the employee of their true age if asked. Of the 73 businesses checked, six employees sold to minors. Below is a list of the six establishments who were found to have sold electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product to minors:

Date Business Name / Address / City 10/28/19 Fas Mart (Marathon), 2900 S. Grand Avenue, Springfield 10/28/19 Fas Mart (Marathon), 1645 Wabash Avenue, Jerome 10/28/19 Rocket Stop, 2800 S. MacArthur Bolevard, Springfield Article continues after sponsor message 10/28/19 Casey’s, 3001 Ridge Street, Springfield 11/05/19 Wal-Mart Super Center, 1100 Lejune Drive, Springfield 11/05/19 All Star Grocery, 806 E. Black Street, Springfield

The employees found to be in violation were notified and released pending a future court appearance. The ISP commends the following establishments and their employees who do not sell Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco products to minors.

Below is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 10/28/19 that did not sell to minors:

Casey’s #3415 721 W. Stanford Ayerco (Phillips 66) 430 E. Stanford Walgreens 945 S. 6th Fas Mart (Marathon) 3801 6th Qik-N-EZ 1230 Toronto Five Star Liquors 1249 Toronto Circle K (Shell) 1201 Toronto Road Ranger 500 Toronto Rd Jiffi Stop (Shell) 3062 Stevenson Circle K 2901 Stevenson Circle K 2700 Stevenson Walgreens #01770 2625 Stevenson Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh Thornton’s 3001 Wabash

Jiffi Stop (Shell) 1801 Wabash Shell (Supermart) 901 E. Cook Express Mart 600 N. 9th Thornton’s 2208 N. Peoria Qik-N-EZ 2800 N. Peoria Casey’s 3961 N. Peoria Freedom Gas 3975 N. Dirksen Murphy USA 2740 N. Dirksen BP Circle K 2201 N. Dirksen Shell 2121 N. Dirksen Marathon Circle K 2120 N. Dirksen Jiffistop 3300 Clearlake Circle K 3261 Clearlake Casey’s 3001 Clearlake Qik-N-EZ 430 N. Grand Express Food Mart #2 1151 N MacArthur Casey’s 1133 W. Jefferson Wine & Spirits West 1841 W. Jefferson Gas & Wash 1700 S. Jefferson

The following is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 11/05/19 that did not sell to minors:

Moto Mart 610 S. Grand Walgreens #05137 1310 S. 5th Jiffi Stop (Shell) 436 S. Grand Food Mart (Marathon) 817 S. Dirksen AT & W Grocery 2191 Stevenson Thornton Oil 3005 S. 6th Discount Tobacco 1 1701 Wabash Qik-N- EZ 4401 W. Wabash Wal-Mart 3401 Freedom Mobil 1940 S. MacArthur Rocket Stop 2800 S. MacArthur Tobacco Direct 2205 Stevenson Drive DTI’s eCig City 2305 S. MacArthur Hometown Pantry 201 W. South Grand Rafeeq’s 100 W. Ash Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh Walgreens #02492 3216 E. Clear Lake Road Ranger 3752 Camp Butler Discount Tobacco 19 1726 E. Sangamon Wal-Mart 2670 N. Dirksen Tribble Vapors 2404 Denver Jamal’s Food &Liquor 2252 N. Grand Mobil 1801 N. Grand Tobacco Direct 2528 N. Grand Walgreens #03501 2140 N. Peoria Express Food Mart 600 N. 9th Walgreens #09145 1900 W. Jefferson Mobil 1901 W. Jefferson Jiffi Stop (Shell) 2770 W. Washington Walgreens #12427 2305 W. Monroe Qik-N- EZ 1995 W. Monroe Circle K (Marathon) 2641 W. Monroe Handy Pantry 120 W. Cook Upper Limits Midwest 1205 S. 2nd

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

