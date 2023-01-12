CHICAGO – Due in large part to increased enforcement efforts and technology, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings dropped 47% in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to last year.

“Protecting all Illinoisans, in our schools, in public spaces, and on our expressways, is the most important thing we can do,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The scourge of gun violence requires aggressive and intentional action. By taking steps to expand the usage of expressway cameras and hiring additional state police troopers, we’re making sure law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to effectively respond to criminal activity on our roads.”

“After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, the Illinois State Police mobilized resources agency-wide, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents, which cut the number of expressway shootings in 2022 almost in half,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The number of guns we recovered increased by more than 70% over the past year, and the number of stolen/hijacked vehicles recovered increased by more than 230%. ISP will continue to commit resources to combat expressway violence in the Chicago area and help keep people safe on Illinois highways.”

Expressway violence 2022 statistical comparison to 2021.

