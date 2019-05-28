WINNEBAGO COUNTY - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office, announce the arrest of a Roscoe, Illinois resident for two counts of theft and one count of forgery.

On Thursday May, 23, 2019, Steven A. Bennett, 49, of Roscoe, was arrested and charged with two felony counts (Class 1) of Theft and one felony count (Class 3) of Forgery, after being indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury for embezzling from the long term care centers he was employed to oversee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bennett, who was a former executive director with LTC Support Services, oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois. CILA homes, which are funded by Medicaid, provide housing for individuals who are developmentally disabled.

An ISP investigation revealed that from January 2013 through June 2016, Bennett had embezzled an amount in excess of $100,000 from LTC Support Services by using corporate credit cards assigned to himself and former employees, for personal purchases. The investigation was conducted by the lSP’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Medicaid Fraud Bureau.

Bennett was arrested in Elgin, Illinois and transported to Kane County jail. A Winnebago County judge has set Bennett’s bond at $20,000.00/10%. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

More like this: