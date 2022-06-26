DU QUOIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents arrested 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina S. Simelton, both from Carbondale, for Child Endangerment (Class 3 Felony).

On June 22, 2022, the Carbondale Police Department (CPD) requested ISP to investigate the death of a 3-year-old female. The child was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. ISP notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) of the investigation. An autopsy was conducted in Bloomington, Illinois on June 23, 2022.

A collaborative effort by ISP investigators, CPD, DCFS, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Hill and Simelton. Hill and Simelton are each being held on $250,000 bond, 10% applies, at the Jackson County Jail. No further information is being released at this time.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

