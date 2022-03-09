FLORA - On March 9, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Phillip Blaine Henson, a 52-year-old male from Flora, IL, for Drug Induced Homicide (Class X Felony).

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 p.m., the ISP DCI - Zone 8 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Flora, IL. A female, later identified as Stephanie L. Harrell, a 54-year-old of Flora, IL, was found deceased in her vehicle parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street, just north of US Highway 50 in Clay County.

On March 8, 2022, Phillip Blaine Henson was charged with Drug Induced Homicide (Class X Felony), filed in the Circuit Court for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Illinois in Clay County. Henson is currently detained at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Indiana with bond of $1,000,000 / 10 % to apply. No further information is available at this time.

ISP DCI - Zone 8 was assisted by the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Flora Police Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office, and ISP Crime Scene Services.

