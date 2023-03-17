EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police arrested 67-year-old Debra Hamilton-Tidwell of East St. Louis for Election Interference (Class B Misdemeanor).

On February 6, 2023, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Special Investigations Unit, initiated an investigation into an allegation of Election Fraud committed by the East St. Louis City Clerk, Debra Hamilton-Tidwell. After a thorough investigation, the ISP SIU determined Hamilton-Tidwell used her East St. Louis Official Title and signature along with the East St. Louis letterhead during an ad campaign to promote her re-election as the East St. Louis City Clerk.

On March 15, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Election Interference. On March 16, 2023, Hamilton-Tidwell surrendered herself to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting bond.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

