EAST ST. LOUIS – On October 27, 2022, the Office of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged 28-year-old Brion C. Earts of East St. Louis with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death (Class 1 Felony), Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony), and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old male of East St. Louis on August 24, 2022.

Earts was taken into custody without incident and will be held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Bond on the above charges for Earts was set at $50,000, 10 percent to apply.

ISP said no further information will be disseminated at this time.

