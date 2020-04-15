ISP Announces Williamson County Traffic Crash Alert Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police announced Wednesday afternoon a Williamson County Traffic Crash Alert - Road Closure for Extended Period - State Route 166 Half-Mile South of Creal Springs. Illinois State Route 166 just south of Creal Springs is closed due to a serious traffic crash. Article continues after sponsor message "The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time," ISP said. "A thank you to motorists for their patience." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending