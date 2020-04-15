WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police announced Wednesday afternoon a Williamson County Traffic Crash Alert - Road Closure for Extended Period - State Route 166 Half-Mile South of Creal Springs.

Illinois State Route 166 just south of Creal Springs is closed due to a serious traffic crash.

"The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time," ISP said. "A thank you to motorists for their patience."

 