ISP Announces Williamson County Traffic Crash Alert
April 15, 2020 4:13 PM
Listen to the story
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police announced Wednesday afternoon a Williamson County Traffic Crash Alert - Road Closure for Extended Period - State Route 166 Half-Mile South of Creal Springs.
Illinois State Route 166 just south of Creal Springs is closed due to a serious traffic crash.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time," ISP said. "A thank you to motorists for their patience."