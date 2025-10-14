ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area

TROY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police announced the results of a violent crime suppression detail conducted from October 6 to 9, 2025, targeting the I-55, I-64, and I-70 corridors in Bond, Clinton, Madison, and St. Clair counties. The operation aimed to enhance traffic safety, reduce fatalities, and apprehend individuals using the highway systems for criminal activities.

During the multi-day detail, officers issued 177 written warnings and seven citations, inspected 90 commercial motor vehicles, made five arrests, and seized one vehicle. The operation also resulted in the recovery of 17 felonies and one stolen firearm.

Two significant incidents occurred during the detail. Near Pocahontas, troopers stopped a vehicle for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Near New Baden, a traffic stop for a similar violation led to a probable cause search that uncovered cannabis, methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm. Two occupants were taken into custody, with charges pending.

The operation involved Illinois State Police officers from patrol Troops 3, 7, and 8, alongside the Statewide Highway Interdiction Team. Additional support was provided by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois and the South-Central Illinois Drug Task Force.

Illinois State Police officials stated they will continue to utilize all available resources—including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increased patrols, and information sharing—to combat violent crime in the region.

