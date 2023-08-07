EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted Operation Safe Summer August 3-5, 2023 in St. Clair and Madison counties. The operation targeted known high crime areas, organized violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Troopers from Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) Unit (South), SAVE (North), Fatal 4 (South), Troop 4, Troop 6, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, ISP Air Operations, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group participated in the multi-day operation. The Firearms Investigations Unit, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

Operation Safe Summer Results

Traffic Stops 420 Arrests 44 Felony Charges 46 Criminal Charges Article continues after sponsor message 80 Firearm Related Charges 31 Firearms Seized 18 Cannabis Seized 816 grams Controlled Substance Seized 56.4 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 3

During the 3-day detail, ISP made a traffic stop on a vehicle for suspended registration resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, approximately 131 rounds of ammunition, 11.1 grams of suspected ecstasy, and 11.8 grams of suspected cannabis. A separate traffic stop for illegal window tint and expired registration resulted in the seizure of 142 grams of suspected cannabis, two bottles of suspected codeine pills, and a stolen firearm. Another traffic stop for no visible registration resulted in the seizure of 241.3 grams of suspected cannabis and a loaded firearm.

ISP will continue to use all available resources including air operations, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols and information sharing to combat violent crime.

More like this: