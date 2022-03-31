LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol held in Macoupin County during the month of March.

The ACE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Violations Enforcement Activity Results:

1 Occupant Restraint Citation

2 Driving Under the Influence Citations

3 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations

1 Criminal Arrest

1 Driver’s License Offense

1 Registration Offense

5 Wanted on Warrant Arrests

36 Total Written Warnings

11 Alcohol and Drug Impairment Arrests

ISP says alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States.

The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

