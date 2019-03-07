LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Mark Gillock, released the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey, Macoupin, and Montgomery County during the month of February.

These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Safety Belt Citations 85

Child Restraint Citations 0

Total Citations 127

Total Written Warnings 41

Gillock said: "Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply 'buckle up!' This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation."

