COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6, today announced the name of the victim who was found deceased on November 13, 2021. The ISP said 44-year-old Jarrod E. McDonald was located deceased on that date in the 1100 block of Northeast 450 Avenue, in Roodhouse.

ISP said the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Greene County Coroner’s office once a final autopsy and toxicology reports are received.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP Zone 4 was assisted by the Roodhouse Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and ISP Crime Scene Services.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time, ISP added.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: