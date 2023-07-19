EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police announce June 2023 charges granted by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office (SCCSAO) in cases investigated by ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG). There were 25 charges stemming from these cases, 23 felony and 2 misdemeanor. PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department (ESTLPD) for violent crime investigations within the city of East St. Louis (ESTL). These charges resulted from the following cases.

FELONY CHARGES:

On January 29, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a case involving 19-year-old Dennis Ross. Ross was taken into custody during an incident in the 1100 block of N 13th Street in ESTL. On June 15, 2023, Ross was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon and Possession of a Defaced Firearm. Bond for Ross was set at $35,000.

On April 5, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a shots-fired call in the 1300 block of N. 15th Street in ESTL. ESTLPD officers secured 22-year-old Meghan Reynolds on scene. On June 15, 2023, PSEG agents received lab results and secured charges through the SCCSAO for Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon. Reynolds’ bond was set at $25,000.

On April 16, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery near the 1700 block of Bond Avenue in ESTL. On June 7, 2023, SCCSAO charged Nicole Labon with Aggravated Domestic Battery with Intent to Inflict Death or Great Bodily Harm. Labon was held on a $60,000 bond.

On April 17, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic violence case involving an elderly victim. On June 3, 2023, SCCSAO charged 46-year-old Christopher Short with two counts of Aggravated Battery of a person(s) 60+ years of age. Short was held on $75,000 bond.

On June 2, 2023, PSEG agents were in the 500 block of Gray Boulevard in ESTL, when a male subject was located possessing a weapon and detained. On June 4, 2023, SCCSAO charged 48-year-old Anthony T. Jones with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and held on a $50,000 bond.

On June 4, 2023, PSEG initiated an investigation in response to a shooting at 9th Street and State Street in ESTL where a woman was fatally struck by gunfire. On June 9, 2023, as a result of that investigation, SCCSAO charged 32-year-old Adrian Cooper of ESTL with First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm. On June 9, 2023, the SCCSAO also charged 30-year-old Raphael L. Harris from ESTL with First Degree Murder.

On June 6, 2023, PSEG agents encountered a person illegally possessing a firearm on his person near the 2900 block of College Avenue in ESTL. On June 7, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 20-year-old Jarrion Jackson with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and held on a $20,000 bond.

On June 15, 2023, ESTLPD and PSEG agents responded to the 1300 block of N. 15th Street in ESTL for a shots-fired call. As a result, on June 15, 2023, SCCSAO charged 20-year-old Patrick Wilson with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon and 34-year-old Janeeka Adams with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance through the SCCSAO. Both of their bonds were set at $15,000.

On June 18, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a shots-fired call in the commercial area of the 2300 block of State Street in ESTL. As a result, on June 19, 2023, SCCSAO charged 32-year-old Iresha Turner with two counts of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and two charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon. Turner’s bond was set at $35,000.

On June 21, 2023, ESTLPD Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a violent crime. ESTLPD was able to apprehend a passenger in the vehicle near the 500 block of N. 40th Street in ESTL. The passenger was identified as 36-year-old Bernard Cherry. Cherry pointed a weapon at the ESTLPD officer and attempted to flee. As a result of a follow-up investigation by PSEG agents, on June 23, 2023, SCCSAO charged Cherry with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Resisting a Police Officer. Cherry’s bond was set at $200,000.

On June 24, 2023, ESTLPD Patrol arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Smith while driving at a high rate of speed and in possession of a firearm. On June 25, 2023, SCCSAO charged Smith with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding. His bond was set at $50,000.

MISDEMEANOR CHARGES:

On May 15, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a case of Domestic Violence in the 1700 block of Russell Ave in ESTL. On June 12, 2023, 29-year-old Antonio Patton was charged with Domestic Battery and Obstructing a Police Officer. SCCSAO set Patton’s bond at $10,000.

