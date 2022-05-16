LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Mark Gillock, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Greene County from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 24.

The RSC was conducted at IL-267 @ IL-108, by District 18 officers.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 3

Occupant Restraint Offenses 2

Registration Offenses 8

Driver’s License Offenses 1

Insurance Violations 0

Total Citations/Arrests 8 Total Written Warnings 23

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

