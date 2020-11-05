LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol (OREP) held in Jersey County during the month of October.

The OREP detail provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Included:

Safety Belt Citations 22 Child Restraint Citations 3 Total Citations 32 Total Written Warnings 3

ost motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices.

These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

