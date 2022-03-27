SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has announced the conviction and sentencing of licensed practical nurse Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville, for Reckless Conduct for failure to administer life-saving measures to a resident living in Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

On March 14, 2022, McCall pled guilty to an amended charge of Reckless Conduct (Class A Misdemeanor) in Madison County. McCall’s original charges of Criminal Neglect of a Long Term Care Facility Resident Resulting in Death and Criminal Neglect of a Long Term Care Facility Resident Resulting in Injury were vacated as terms of the guilty plea. McCall was sentenced to 12 months of probation with fines and fees in the amount of $1,039. On August 1, 2017, the administrator of Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau of an allegation that licensed practical nurse Christy McCall had neglected to provide proper care to a resident leading to the death of the resident.

The Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau’s mission is to aggressively investigate and deter cases of fraud, abuse, and neglect in order to safeguard the Medicaid system from unscrupulous providers along with promoting proper medical care and a safe environment for all long-term care residents in Illinois.

Once notified of the allegation, Illinois State Police investigators conducted a full investigation which revealed McCall failed to intervene and to assess the residents deteriorating medical condition and failed to administer Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) after being alerted by other nursing home staff of the resident’s unresponsiveness. McCall did not enter the resident’s room to render necessary medical aid, which ultimately contributed to the resident’s death.

Once investigated, the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney Office for prosecution, leading to formal criminal charges being filed against McCall. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspended McCall’s nursing license due to this investigation.

“The dedicated men and women of the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau are committed to conducting investigations to safeguard the Medicaid system,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police takes these types of allegations seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate such allegations and assist in bringing to justice those who attempt to harm those in the long-term care facilities,” added Kelly.

Individuals are encouraged to call the ISP Medicaid Fraud Hotline at (888) 557-9503 to report suspected fraud or abuse of medical providers involved in the Medicaid system.

