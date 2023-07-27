WASHINGTON COUNTY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday announced the arrest of three Belleville men - 44-year-old Kevin Loucks, 57-year-old Milton Robinson, and 45-year-old Arrion Sanders - for First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

The arrests come after an exhaustive investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Montez Pearson. On July 19, 2023, Pearson was located deceased near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County. Loucks was taken into custody on July 23, 2023, after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Belleville. Robinson was taken into custody the next day, while Sanders was taken into custody on July 27, 2023, both in Belleville.

The ISP was assisted during the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleville Police Department.

All three suspects remain in custody at the Washington County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000, 10 percent to apply. No further information will be disseminated.

More like this: