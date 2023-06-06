METROPOLIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest of 29-year-old Eric Rushing of Metropolis, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony) and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony).

On June 5, 2023, ISP was investigating an incident of an aggravated battery involving a firearm in Metropolis. The suspect was identified as Rushing. Following the incident, Rushing barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 400 block of W. 20th Street. ISP SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist. At approximately 7:15 p.m., Rushing exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

On June 6, 2023, the Massac County State’s Attorney filed the above charges against Rushing. Rushing is currently in custody at the Massac County Jail, with bond set at $200,000, 10% to apply. The Massac County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolis Police Department assisted with the incident. This investigation is open and on-going and no further information is available.

