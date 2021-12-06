ST. CLAIR COUNTY - An Alton driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Barrack Obama Avenue and Interstate 64/55 eastbound in St. Clair County. The call to Illinois State Police came in at 5:36 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The driver was Ryan B. Heinlein, 35, of Alton. A 10-year-old juvenile from Alton was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was extracted and also transported to an area hospital with injuries.

This is the Illinois State Police preliminary report on the St. Clair County accident:

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Ryan B. Heinlein, 35-year-old male from Alton, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Michael D. Mierzwinski, 56-year-old male from Ypsilanti, MI – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Juvenile, 10-year-old female from Alton, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Dec. 5, 2021, at approximately 5:36 p.m.

WHERE: Interstate 64/55 eastbound at Barack Obama Avenue, St. Clair County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2007 Black Ford Edge

Unit 2 – 2021 Black Chevrolet Express

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64/55 eastbound, Collector-Distributor (CD), near Barack Obama Avenue, East St. Louis. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound Interstate 64/55 CD. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. Unit 2 driver was extracted and taken to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 1 driver was pronounced deceased on scene by St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Unit 1 passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

