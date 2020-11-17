ULLIN – llinois State Police (ISP) Division of Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 Agents were called to investigate the death of a 7-month-old female from Alexander County, Illinois. During the investigation, DCI agents learned Carolyn Whittaker, a 31-year-old female from Cairo, Illinois, was watching the baby at the time of the incident.

After a comprehensive investigation led by ISP DCI – Zone 7, the office of the Alexander County State’s Attorney Zach Gowin charged Whittaker on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with Endangering the Life of a Child and Involuntary Manslaughter. Whittaker was arrested without incident on November 16, 2020 and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois with a $75,000.00, 10% to apply bond.

No additional information will be released by the ISP. Any further inquiries should be addressed to the Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office.

