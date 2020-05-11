ISP: 87-Year-Old Dies in Crash in Massac County
A two-vehicle fatal traffic crash was reported at Joppa Road at Old Joppa Road in Massac County on May 9.
This is the official ISP report:
WHERE:
Joppa Road at Old Joppa Road, Massac County
WHEN:
May 9, 2020 at 8:10 a.m.
VEHICLE:
Unit 1- 2000 Silver Honda SUV
nit 2- 1996 White Honda Sedan
DRIVER:
Unit 1- Frank Pritchett, 87-year-old male from Metropolis, IL (Deceased)
Unit 2- Christopher Anderson, 31 year old male from Brookport, IL – (airlifted to area hospital with life threatening injuries)
PASSENGER:
Unit 2- James Anderson, 33-year-old male from Brookport, IL (Deceased)
PRELIMINARY:
A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Old Joppa Road. Unit 2 was traveling westbound on Joppa Road. Unit 1 driver then turned eastbound onto Joppa Road from Old Joppa Road, striking Unit 2 head on. The driver of Unit 1 and the passenger of Unit 2 sustained life threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 2 was airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
