COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police - Division of Criminal Investigation announced Wednesday that on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department requested they assume an in-custody death investigation.

This initial incident occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, when the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Williamson Avenue at 4th Street in Williamson, Illinois, in reference a male subject acting erratically and attempting to damage vehicles.

The male subject, later identified as Jason A. Strahan, age 41 of Benld, became combative with law enforcement during his arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Shortly thereafter, Strahan became unresponsive and medical services were summoned. Strahan was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Efforts to revive Strahan were unsuccessful. A Conducted Electronic Weapon, commonly known as a Taser was deployed during this altercation by one of the officers, Illinois State Police said.

This investigation continues, to include the receipt of autopsy and toxicology results at a later date. Upon the completion of the investigation, all findings will be presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s office for review.

No further information related to this incident will be released at this time.

