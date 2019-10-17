SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum Wednesday, Oct. 23 will return 42 culturally significant objects currently in its collection to Australian First Nations. The Illinois State Museum is the first institution in the world to repatriate artifacts as part of the Australian Government’s Return of Cultural Heritage Project, which aims to return Australian Indigenous materials from overseas.

The event will include members of the Aranda and Bardi Jawi communities, as well as representatives from the Illinois State Museum and elected officials.

Remarks preceding the handover ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will include comments from:

• David Bushby, consul-general for Australia, Chicago

• Braydon Kantjira and Lofty Katakarinja, Aranda representatives

• Russell Davey and Joseph Chaquebor, Bardi Jawi representatives

• Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, director, Illinois State Museum

• Colleen Callahan, director, Illinois Department of Natural Resources

• Christopher Simpson, director, Return of Cultural Heritage Project (AIATSIS)

• George Godfrey, Potawatomi representative

The event will be held at the Illinois State Museum’s Research and Collections Center at 1011 East Ash Street, Springfield. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. with remarks concluding at 12:30 p.m.

Media are invited to attend and will have reserved seating during the event. Speakers and Illinois State Museum staff will be available following the handover ceremony for interviews. Prior to the ceremony, media will be briefed on Aranda and Bardi Jawi customs and interview protocol.

For additional information or to confirm attendance at the event, please contact Brooke Morgan, curator of anthropology, Illinois State Museum at 217-785-8930 or brooke.morgan@illinois.gov.

