SPRINGFIELD – In 2020, the ISDS Foundation board of directors announced they would award three scholarships at $6,000 each. This represented a significant increase from scholarships in previous years. Current D3 students enrolled in the third year of an accredited four-year traditional pre-doctorate dental program in Illinois may apply in the spring each year, with scholarship recipients being announced in early July.

This year’s Scholarship winners are:

Jacqueline Hassenplug, Midwestern College of Dental Medicine

Benjamin Richardson, University of Illinois College of Dentistry

Alexandra Nash, Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine

Applicants were required to submit an application, essay and an academic status of University Good Standing.

To read the scholarship winner’s essays and to find out more about the ISDS Foundation scholarships, visit: https://www.isds.org/foundation/programs/scholarship-applications