EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Andrew Neath, PhD, professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, will present “The Replication Crisis in Science: A Statistical Perspective” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Morris University Center’s Conference Room A.

Neath is the 2016 recipient of the SIUE College of Arts and Science’s distinguished William and Margaret Going Endowed Professorship Award. As part of the Going Award, Neath will expand upon his research during the public lecture.

“There’s a growing concern over the large number of scientific findings accepted as truth, that later fail upon attempts at replication,” Neath said. “Public support for science requires that its results be trusted. My presentation will be aimed at a general audience, since errors in statistical reasoning damage our decision-making ability, not just in science, but also in fields such as law, medicine and business.”

Broadly defined, Neath’s scholarship considers decision-making in the presence of uncertainty. During his lecture, Neath will underscore how improved statistical thinking and communication provide a path toward a better understanding of the scientific process, and an answer to the replication crisis.

“What can you believe?” he questions. “If you can’t believe the result of a scientific experiment, then the whole scientific method is drawn into question. A lot of cutting-edge research doesn’t turn out to work, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pursue it. It means that you need to take a different way of analyzing the results.

“I plan to share multiple examples of how poor statistical reasoning has led to damaging outcomes, and conversely, how proper statistical reasoning perfectly explains what at first glance may seem contradictory.”

The late Dr. William Going established the award in honor of his wife, Margaret. It recognizes CAS faculty who have outstanding teaching, scholarly and/or creative activity accomplishments.

