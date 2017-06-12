In addition to Marco Gonzales being called up for tomorrow’s doubleheader, it appears Randal Grichuk could also be making a return to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“You’re going to see more roster moves on that day and creating more roster flexibility meant something to us,” explained General Manager John Mozeliak about Jhonny Peralta’s release in Friday’s press conference.

Grichuk was optioned to Palm Beach (A) on May 29th and recently was promoted to Memphis (AAA) on Friday.

“The good news for Grichuk is we let him take a deep breath, he was working with George Greer,” said Mozeliak. “We’ll get the weekend, see how things go and as I mentioned earlier, come Tuesday we’ll have an opportunity to sort of look at where we are and what we need to do.

“I do think, and I’ll say this here, at some point we’re going to have to either give Grichuk the opportunity to do this every day and sink or swim. Because as we start to look at what 2018 looks like and beyond, need a real sense of where we are.”

Recently promoted Chad Huffman could be optioned out or maybe the Cardinals look at swapping out Jose Martinez, who has hit .167 (5-30) since May 4th.

Recalling Grichuk isn’t the issue, finding that regular spot in the lineup for him could be.

Dexter Fowler is 4 for his last 10 and is expected to be in the lineup on nearly a daily basis.

Tommy Pham lead the Cardinals in batting (.320) in the month of May and is still at the .300 mark. Pham also has 3 of the 7 outfield assists this season.

Since his leave of absence, Stephen Piscotty has a pair of home runs and seven runs driven in the last 16 games.

With their versatility to play more than one spot, would this setup a 4-man rotation in the outfield?

Or as Mozeliak suggested using the weekend to look at things, will this create a pause on bringing Grichuk up and squeezing him into the outfield.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports