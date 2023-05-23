GODFREY - The Irish Soccer Club has created a legacy for providing technical skills and development through a disciplined training approach for youth players in the greater Alton-Godfrey region. The Irish Soccer tryouts are underway and running this week May 22-25 for birth years 2017-2010 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The tryouts continue into early June for higher age levels.

Boys and girls high school boys and girls tryouts continue on June 6 and 7 (2009-2005 Boys, 2009-2006 Girls). Register and schedule online at www.irishsoccerclub.com.

Tryouts are free, Robert Stephen of the Irish Soccer Club said.

The Irish Soccer Club has a very positive reputation in soccer circles. The Irish Soccer Club currently has over 300 kids and 20 teams.

Several Irish Soccer Club players have ultimately become college soccer players. Two recent examples are Marquette Catholic grads Charlie Fahnestock and Myles Paniagua, shown below. Stephen and others with the club pride themselves on building the foundation for players with training that includes footwork, speed and agility, balance and coordination, proper defensive technique, technical knowledge regarding field positioning, build-up strategy, goalie training, and much more.

Stephan said the tryouts are for teams that will play in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024.

"Our teams generally play in the St Louis Youth Soccer Association (SLYSA) league, although some older teams may start competing in the Midwest Premier League and similar platforms," he said. "The Irish Soccer is open to hosting 'Training Teams' for the youngest players who play Rec but train with us to help get them and their coach started with a good foundation.

"The club is based in Alton and Godfrey but draws players from Bethalto, Brighton, Jerseyville, Florissant, Granite City, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Roxana, Carlinville, Staunton, and Wood River, among other areas."

The teams compete in the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association. Teams are placed in divisions based on skill level.

