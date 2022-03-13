ALTON - The temps were cool, but there was plenty of Irish fun and entertainment Saturday in Alton businesses for the annual St. Pat’s Day Crawl.

Jody and Stacy of Jerseyville said they had “a blast” at the Pub Crawl.

“We love it,” the two said. “We are from Jerseyville and we don’t have to go far for a big St. Pat’s Day party. It has been great to go back to the bars and the scene.”

Another said St. Patrick’s Day is their favorite holiday and said they thought Alton did it right on Saturday.

“I think a lot of it has to do with our family heritage and the fact we like to drink and celebrate,” the person said. “I think Alton should also have a parade for St. Pat’s Day and make a day of it.”

Mary Morrison of Morrison’s Irish Pub was all smiles Saturday.

“It is nice to have everybody out to celebrate and come together,” she said. “This year will be a good year. Our best day of the year will be Thursday on the actual St. Pat’s Day.”

Mac’s in Downtown was very busy on Saturday and the owners and management loved having the crowd back on the Alton streets. Mac’s is presently gearing up for the annual Derby Day party, the day of the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. Mac’s will be back at it Thursday serving its normal corned beef and cabbage and green beer to patrons.

Jimmie Johnson and Andy Prehn of Johnson’s Corner, said Saturday was a big day for them.

“We served 500 pounds of corned beef and a thousand pounds of meat, 300 pounds of cabbage and will do it again on Thursday,” the two said. “It is nice to have everybody out to celebrate and come together. Thursday, St. Pat’s Day, is always the best day of the year at Johnson’s Corner.”

One of the day’s highlights in Downtown Alton Saturday was a performance by the O’Faolain Academy of Irish Dance Saturday, along with a lot of other entertainment and specials at the various pubs and restaurants. An interview with the leader of the dancers and photos to come.

Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased at https://www.randymanning. com/Alton-St-Pats-Pub-Crawl

Participating bars and restaurants were:

Article continues after sponsor message

Morrison’s Irish Pub

Bubby & Sissy’s

Catdaddy’s

Tony’s

Johnson’s Corner

Mac’s Lounge

Danny’s Lounge

Firehouse

State Street Market

Ragin Cajun

Scotty’s

Brown Bag Bistro

Bossanova

The Lodge Bar At Lovejoy

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: