Iowa State Honors Riverbend Local Spring Graduates

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.

Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.

Following are graduates from your area:

Ryan Shustrin, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering - Edwardsville, IL

