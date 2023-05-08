COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville boys track sophomore thrower Iose Epenesa is having another stellar season in both the shot put and discus throw events and did exceptionally well at the Collinsville Invitational meet, the final big meet before the postseason, on May 6 at Kahok Stadium.

Epenesa finished third in the shot put with a throw of 15.74 meters (51 feet, seven-and-three-quarters inches) and came in second in the discus, getting off a toss of 53.21 meters (174 feet, seven inches) in helping the Tigers nip East St. Louis 93-92 to win the team championship at the meet.

Earlier in the season, Epenesa had a throw in the discus that was the longest in Class 3A in the state, a mark that has since been eclipsed, and on Saturday, had good feelings about how the day was going to go. Epenesa is an Edwardsville High School Boys Athlete of the Month for his track and field efforts this season.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Epenesa said during an interview before the end of the meet. "I was just hoping I had a good day today, nice wind, felt good today, actually."

Epenesa felt his performance in the shot put was alright and did very well in the discus throw.

"Shot, it was alright," Epenesa said. "I had like a 15.7 (meters), but disc, I really felt like I excelled today and did well."

Epenesa did have a very good feeling about getting off the biggest throw in the discus at the time earlier in the season, a 52.31-meter toss at the Mascoutah Military Invitational on April 14.

"That one felt great," Epenesa said, "but right now, I think I'm sitting at second behind one other guy. But I'm just trying to get there."

There are two big meets ahead for Epenesa and the Tigers, the Southwestern Conference meet on May 10 in O'Fallon and the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet, which the Tigers will host on May 17 at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center. They're two meets that Epenesa is aiming for.

"I'm looking forward to those two, yeah," Epenesa said. "Hopefully, it's going to be a good run and head over to state."

Which will be held May 25-27 at its traditional home of O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. For those two meets before state, Epenesa has some specific goals in mind to meet.

"Sectionals, my goal is to get the state mark, so I can go to state," Epenesa said. "Conference, I'm hoping to win in both. But definitely, sectionals. I'm trying to get in both shot and disc."

The biggest thing is that Epenesa is having another outstanding season as looks ahead to more good things ahead.

"Yes, sir, I'm excelling in all my numbers from last year," Epenesa said, "and it's feeling good this year."

