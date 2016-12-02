Investigators discover surveillance images of suspect vehicle in one of camper trailer thefts
EDWARDSVILLE - Investigators have recovered surveillance images of a suspect vehicle involved in one of the three camper trailer thefts, believed to have all occurred on November 20, 2016, in Madison County, Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said.
Dixon provided an update to the media today of a vehicle involved in the theft of camping trailers. Attached to the story are surveillance images of an older extended cab two tone truck pulling one of the stolen trailers north bound on Humbert Road in Godfrey, on the morning of the suspected theft.
Anyone having any information related to this matter is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at one of the following numbers:
(618) 692-4433 Dispatch Center
(618) 296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line
