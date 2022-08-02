ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A preliminary St. Louis County Police investigation has revealed that a recent drowning could be the result of a medical emergency prior to a male losing consciousness in the water.

At 12:55 p.m. on July 23, 2022, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a drowning. Arriving officers located an unresponsive adult male in the deep end of the pool (approximately 9 feet deep). St. Louis County Police officers and Christian Ambulance paramedics pulled the male from the water and initiated CPR.

The male was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as Keven Wright, 59 years of age, of the 11200 block of Sugartrail Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63136.

