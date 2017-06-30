EDWARDSVILLE - A man was found dead behind a business in Granite City Friday morning.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a death investigation is ongoing after the man - Gregory Cremeens, 52, a white male of Granite City, IL., was found deceased.

Cremeens was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. this morning by Madison County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Kelly R. Rogers. The decedent was found behind the business at 1600 Pontoon Road in Granite City. He was not an employee of the establishment.

The autopsy and scene investigation did not indicate any overt evidence of criminal activity or foul play. The autopsy did find that the decedent died as a result of a head injury and the decedent had a history of recent falls with medical treatment.

Further background investigation is being conducted. Additionally, routine toxicology studies for alcohol and drug analysis remain pending at this time. The death also remains under investigation by the Granite City Police Department.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

