GODFREY - Madison County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 3, 2025, on Martin Luther King Boulevard (U.S. 67) near Godfrey Road.

At approximately 9:22 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Godfrey Fire Department responded to the scene about half a mile south of Godfrey Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a black Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound struck a pedestrian who was walking northbound near the edge of the roadway. The area was unlit, and there were no nearby intersections or crosswalks.

After the initial collision, the Toyota driver pulled to the side of the road. At that time, a second vehicle traveling in the same area also struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota initially left but was located shortly afterward in the parking lot of his residence in Alton, with assistance from the Alton Police Department. All drivers involved are cooperating with investigators.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) continue to investigate the incident.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

